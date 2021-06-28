Non-profit provides free music lessons, instruments for kids in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Edward Kelly loves music and his true passion is teaching it.

"I have been teaching for the last 42 years. Every school I go to has a population of students that simply can't afford it or their home life precludes being able to do this," said Kelly.

Kelly wanted to change that. During the pandemic, he started a non-profit that provides free music lessons and instruments to children who couldn't otherwise afford it. The program is called All Kids Need Music.

"You can just see it in childrens' faces. They haven't been able to do programs such as this before. They are primarily living in group homes or, in the case of the camp we just did, many of them are homeless," said Kelly.

The non-profit connects with children through the Arizona Department of Child Safety. Most lessons are given through video chat, but their team is beginning to offer in-person camps. For the kids, it's about more than just playing an instrument.

"All of these teachers are trauma trained. The kids have the ability to heal as they go through the lessons with their instructor," said Vickie Isaac with All Kids Need Music.

The classes provide an escape for the kids. Kelly said they focus on accomplishing a goal, one tune at a time.

"There's really no limit to what we can do because the need is so great," said Kelly.

To learn more about All Kids Need Music and how to sponsor a child in need, click here.