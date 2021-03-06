New scholarship for mascots at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bill Waynick graduated from the University of Arizona in 1991. While he was there, he danced, high-fived, and celebrated countless times as Wilbur the wildcat.

Waynick wants to help the next generation of mascots at the University of Arizona now.

"There was so much time commitment, including travel with the teams, that it was very hard," Waynick said. "If I had to have a full-time job in school and Wilbur, there's no way I would have been able to be Wilbur."

Waynick setup a scholarship to help ease some of the burdens that some mascots may face.

Waynick says that it started with just a little bit of money to help buy some books, but that it has grown quite a bit and he will continue to add to it.

"Maybe someday it reaches the point where it pays for their tuition or their room and board," Waynick said.

Waynick says that being Wilbur helped get him to where he is today.

"Being Wilbur was probably the biggest thing that helped me grow up," Waynick said.