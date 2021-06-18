Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsSpirit of Southern Arizona

Actions

Neighbors pull together to help family experiencing tough times

items.[0].image.alt
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.
GoFundMe
<p>A GoFundMe spokesman says abuse of its platform occurs in &quot;less than 1/10th of 1%&quot; of all campaigns.</p>
How to know if a GoFundMe account is legit
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 20:22:12-04

Neighbors helping neighbors.

Doug Bostate and Robert Noel saw the damage to the home of a mother and daughter going through tough times, and decided to help.

They started a Go-Fund-Me to help the family get a new roof for their trailer.

It's raised over four thousand dollars so far, with a goal of five thousand.

"To me it's very important. The amount of money and things people have donated - it's just phenomenal. It just means so much, it really means a lot to me and especially to the ladies" ~ Robert Noel

Oasis AC has donated and installed two of their systems, for free.

This weekend, six people will be putting up the new roof.

To make a donation visit their Go-Fund-Me site.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Spirit of Southern Arizona

Spirit of Southern Arizona

Share the Spirit of Southern Arizona 🏜