Neighbors pull together to help family experiencing tough times

Neighbors helping neighbors.

Doug Bostate and Robert Noel saw the damage to the home of a mother and daughter going through tough times, and decided to help.

They started a Go-Fund-Me to help the family get a new roof for their trailer.

It's raised over four thousand dollars so far, with a goal of five thousand.

"To me it's very important. The amount of money and things people have donated - it's just phenomenal. It just means so much, it really means a lot to me and especially to the ladies" ~ Robert Noel

Oasis AC has donated and installed two of their systems, for free.

This weekend, six people will be putting up the new roof.

To make a donation visit their Go-Fund-Me site.