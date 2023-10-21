Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsSpirit of Southern Arizona

Actions

Meet the man who's known for decorating the 'gateway' to Cochise County

Muralist Doug Quarles
Benson Arizona Mural feat. Doug Quarles
Benson Arizona Mural Doug Quarles Gateway to Cochise County 8.jpg
Posted at 3:03 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 18:03:55-04

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Benson is the gateway to Cochise County and on your way in you'll notice a number of murals. In fact, this historic area considers itself the "City of Murals."

We tracked down one muralist who has painted most of the town.

Photographer Jordan Cullop spoke with Doug Quarles about inspirations and the one he loves the most.

I don't go in for a lot of, you know, swirls and colors and everything. I just like paint, do art on the walls, you know, paint pictures.

The one I had the most fun on was the patriotic mural on the fitness center over here. You know, of course it was patriotic had the big eagle, had the flag, 'God Bless America' on there and then the full color guard with all the the different divisions. And then I had all a lot of local people pose for it.
Muralist Doug Quarles
Benson Arizona Mural Doug Quarles Gateway to Cochise County 6.jpg

The hardest one, because it wasn't my style, was over here at the credit union. I call it the 'Santa Fe' style because it's got all these bright colors red, yellow orange in the sunset, purple mountain, you know with yellow grass, but I've had so many people say that's my favorite mural because I guess oh those colors.
Muralist Doug Quarles
Benson Arizona Mural Doug Quarles Gateway to Cochise County 7.jpg

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Spirit of Southern Arizona

Spirit of Southern Arizona

Share the Spirit of Southern Arizona 🏜