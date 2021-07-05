Longtime TPD volunteer says helping out is the most rewarding part of his retirement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside the Tucson Police Department, you’ll find Allan Tractenberg volunteering his time.

He wears many hats but one is educating the public virtually and in-person about crimes such as scams.

“I really enjoy interacting with the public,” he said.

Over the past two decades, he has also helped with cold cases, burglaries and also took investigations about sex offenses to the next level.

“I had built a database that would help identify probable sex offenders, so they could investigate them further. Basically because back in those days, nothing was on the computer that all paper records,” said Tractenberg.

Tractenberg retired in Tucson after a career in the big apple only knowing one thing about the old pueblo— that his kids were wildcats.

“I pronounced it 'Tuckson' and everybody would laugh at me in the beginning and I'd say 'Oh wait, wait, what is it?' They'd say, Tucson. Okay, so here I am in 'Tuckson' pronouncing it correctly now after 26 years,” recalled the longtime volunteer.

He said volunteering has been the most rewarding part of his retirement.

“Everything that I do is needed by TPD. They don't make work for me. They turn around and they tell me, 'Here's something that we really need to be done. Are you willing to do it?' I've always been willing to do it and I feel very good while doing it and I feel good after I've finished doing it,” he said.