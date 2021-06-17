Kids use lemonade stand to raise funds for charity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Using lemonade stands to raise money is a summer tradition. One group of Southern Arizona kids is putting its profits to good use.

The stand is located at Chula Vista Road and Maria Place and is open from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

"About three years ago I thought of doing something involving lemonade, because I wanted to get something," said Derek Shelton. 'And then I realized I could just do it to a greater cause, which is charity."

Clara Shelton said she thought of a good idea for the funds.

"So I was like, Well, what if we do a lemonade stand, and go and give it all to the Ronald McDonald House and then that's really what just happened," she said.

Janice Shelton said the money goes to a worthy cause.

"Tucson is a very giving community and so keep it up, because there are lots of people in need." she said.

So far, the group has raised about $180 dollars, Austin Shelton said.

Emily Shelton said the total has surpassed expectations.

"We didn't expect to sell that much. We just bought that just in case. And we happen to have like half left. We started using it yesterday," she said.

Gary Spector said he lives nearby and wanted to help out by buying some lemonade.

"Well I live in the area," he said. "The kids were selling lemonade I've never been able to drive by lemonade stand without contributing to the cause. As it turns out, one the lemonade is great, too. It's for the Ronald McDonald House, it's just a great cause. And these kids are out here it's 115 degrees. It's the least I could do."