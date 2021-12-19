Kids step up and volunteer in Tucson this holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Families gathered at McCormick Park on Sunday. It's a place where trash can often end up on the ground, instead of in the can.

"We were cleaning up confetti. Maybe the birds would have thought that was food and ate it," said 8-year-old, Sebastian Encinas.

In just an hour, the kids were able to pick up several bags of trash in partnership with Tucson Clean and Beautiful.

"This park cleanup is our 13th in person event since August, in addition to doing several at home projects that families can do to benefit local nonprofits," said Crafting Kind Kids Founder, Victoria Hannley.

Hannley began organizing events for a cause after finding limited volunteer opportunities for her own kids.

"Kids can do a lot. I don't think you're ever too young to start volunteering. Since we've started doing this, we've had more nonprofits wanting to partner because they can see how much kids can do," said Hannley.

Crafting Kind Kids has partnered with the Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank, Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, Salvation Army and more. This holiday, families were also encouraged to join the "Festive Family Kindness Challenge."

"With my own kids, we now talk about issues. It just opened up an opportunity for us to have more discussions about stuff that's happening in our community, happening in the world, and what we can do on a little local level," said Hannley.

It's proof that a little kindness can go a long way.

"My favorite part about volunteering would probably be helping people. It makes me feel good that you can actually help by what you're doing," said 12-year-old, Sophie Hannley.

To learn how to get involved with Crafting Kind Kids, click here.