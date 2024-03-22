Join O'Rielly Chevrolet's Centennial Celebration Saturday, March 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — O'Rielly Chevrolet just turned 100 years old on March 18th. Now, they're inviting you to join in their celebration of 100 years as a family-owned Tucson business.

The Saturday, March 23 event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the dealership, 6160 E. Broadway Blvd, and includes other local, family-owned businesses like El Charro and Garcia's cleaner.

"It's gonna be a huge event," Chris Holcomb, general sales manager at O'Rielly Chevrolet said. "We have vendors coming from all over. We've invited our customers for the last 100 years. We're gonna have food trucks. We're gonna have Mariachi bands. We have performers, live DJs..."

A classic Chevy car club will also be holding a car show at the event. Saturday's event is open to the public.