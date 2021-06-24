Benson girl reaches finals of national story writing contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 11-year-old girl from Benson is among 10 finalists in a national storytelling contest this week.

Quinn's story is part of the Create Your Story contest from 4H and Schleich -- a German toy company. Out of hundreds of entries, Quinn's story hit the top 10 -- and now an online poll will determine the two winners.

Contestants were asked to incorporate popular Schleich characters Blair The Bull, ChaCha the Tiger, Larry the T-Rex and Lily the Unicorn. The final winners will see their story in a video that will premiere this fall.

"She looks at Schleich toys on the internet quite a bit, and she saw that they were having a contest to create your own story," Quinn's mother said. "And so she did the first phase and the second phase and she ended up winning as a finalist for the second phase."

You can vote for Quinn and see the other winners on Schleich's Facebook page.