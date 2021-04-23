Addiction recovery center gives Tucson women a fresh start

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 35-year-old, Angelica Sparks recalls a dark time in her life.

"It was violent, hopeless. There was a lot of sorrow. It was just chaos," said Sparks.

Sparks found she is not alone.

"I was actually serving a sentence in jail. My addiction got me there," said 34-year-old Michelle Perin.

"It was just a really dark, toxic and abusive lifestyle all-around," said 33-year-old Andrea Popp.

A few months ago these three women had never met, but now, they are on a journey to recovery together.

"It's been difficult to face all the trauma that I'd been using to escape my whole life, but it's been freeing at the same time," said Popp.

GAP Ministries' Miracle Center provides women in recovery a place to call home. The center also pairs them with mentors that have been through similar experiences.

"We pay for everything. They have the removal of all peripheral distractions from everyday life demands like food, clothing. We provide all of that kind of stuff for them," Gap Ministries Miracle Center director, Nicole Lougee.

The women gain real-life work experience while living at the Miracle Center. They work at the thrift shop "Treasures and More." The items for sale are donated by the community. The proceeds support the women of the Miracle Center through their recovery.

"I get to talk to people. I get to do what I like. At this point, I feel it's my calling to be here," said Sparks.

The women will eventually graduate from the Miracle Center, but they'll take with them new goals for the future.

"It's been a life-changing experience and if I can give that back to other people, especially ones that are struggling, that would be the greatest gift of all," said Perrin.