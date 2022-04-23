A donation to help create a magical night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Prom can be one of the best nights of high school, but some don't get the chance to go.

That's why the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona works to host a prom night for teens battling cancer each year.

"It's just a way to really honor the teens and their process of treatment," Beverley Tidwell, the Candlelighters Program Director, said. "Sometimes they are in treatment for over three years so it's just a long grueling experience."

The prom night is something important to the foundation because of the impact it has on the teens.

"Because the average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is six, there's not so many things for the teens so a prom is really something that appeals to them," Tidwell added.

This year, volunteers are setting up a disco theme for the prom. While they work to make the venue look incredible, they rely on donations to help them with clothes.

Globus works locally for Geico and heard about the donations through her work. For the Candlelighters, these were welcome donations.

"It makes me feel good that someone can actually make use of it," Danielle Globus, a recent high school graduate said. "You know I had these two dresses that were just sitting in my closet, and they were collecting dust so now they are going to be used and it makes me pretty happy."

Globus bought two prom dresses, but they never made it to prom night.

"Well, I donated two prom dresses because I tried going junior year of high school but covid ended up happening," Globus said. "Then also covid continued to happen during senior year so I never ended up going to prom and I had two different prom dresses that I never got to wear."

"I just thought that was very generous," Tidwell said. "A lot of people hold onto their dresses for a long time but she was just ready to just turn around and give it to somebody else so that was really kind of her."