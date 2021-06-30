11-year-old Benson writer makes national finals in contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 11-year-old Benson girl is a finalist in a national storytelling contest.

Quinn took part in the Create Your Story contest, which was sponsored by 4-H and Schleich. Students around the country were asked to incorporate Schleich characters Blair the Bull, ChaCha the Tiger, Larry the T-Rex and Lily the Unicorn into uplifting stories.

Quinn's entry made the top 10 nationwide. The two stories with the most votes will be featured in a Schleich video this fall.

For a look at Quinn's entry, click here.