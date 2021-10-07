Snickers Has A New Candy Bar That Tastes Like A Favorite Breakfast Treat

If you’re a fan of comfort food mashups (think: Panera’s new mac & cheese grilled cheese sandwich — yum!), you’re sure to love Snickers’ new candy bar flavor.

The new Snickers cinnamon bun flavor tastes like warm cinnamon rolls baked into a Snickers chocolate bar. The candy bar features cinnamon bun-flavored nougat, peanuts and caramel, all covered in milk chocolate.

The new treat will be available for a limited time exclusively at Walmart beginning in October.

While this is the first cinnamon-flavored candy for the brand, Snickers has had a handful of other unique flavors if you’re looking for something more than just chocolate, caramel and nuts.

They’ve previously had white chocolate Snickers, espresso, hazelnut, salty & sweet and even a fiery Snickers, which had a kick of hot pepper. You can also find Snickers almond brownie, which hit store shelves in April and features a chewy brownie mixed with chopped almonds and topped with a layer of caramel, then covered in dark chocolate.

There are also plenty of other cinnamon bun-flavored treats in stores, like cinnamon bun spread at Trader Joe’s, cinnamon bun cake mix and frosting from Pillsbury and the latest: cinnamon bun-flavored English muffins.

The cinnamon bun English muffins from Thomas’ are meant to satisfy cravings for gooey cinnamon buns, but in the form of a healthier, crunchy, toasted English muffin.

Speaking of cinnamon for breakfast, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been on a roll with new products lately, giving us everything from cinnamon rolls to popcorn, milk and new cereal flavors including dulce de leche and apple pie.

Krispy Kreme is also selling cinnamon rolls topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal for a limited time and you can even buy your own Cinnadust to sprinkle on whatever your heart desires. You may want to consider using it on toast, cheesecake, ice cream or whipped coffee. You could also bake the seasoning into cookies or put it in pancakes, waffles or French toast.

Would you try a cinnamon-flavored Snickers?

