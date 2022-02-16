Simone Biles Announces Engagement To NFL’s Jonathan Owens

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist and gymnast Simone Biles has collected some impressive bling in her long and prestigious career. Now, she can add a gorgeous engagement ring to her collection. Biles looks like she’s soaring higher than ever, now that she’s getting married!

Biles’ beau, Jonathan Owens of NFL’s Houston Texans, popped the question on Valentine’s Day, and the pair shared pictures of the romantic moment.

“WOKE UP A FIANCÉE,” 24-year-old Biles wrote in a Feb. 15 post on her numerous social media pages. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married!”

WOKE UP A FIANCÉE I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married! @jjowens_3 pic.twitter.com/BcrWvhEE38 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 15, 2022

Owens, 26, also got in on the social media celebrations by posting more photos of the special occasion, including a nice close-up of the ring.

Woke up this morning with a fiancée pic.twitter.com/ZWivci1Yy9 — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) February 15, 2022

On Owens’ Instagram page, followers got a little more detail about the proposal, which apparently involved some major planning. The professional football player gave a shout-out to friends who helped to make the proposal so special and keep it a surprise.

“She really had no clue what was coming,” Owens shared in his Instagram post.

When scrolling through the multiple images in Owens’ Instagram post, you can see a short video of the stunning engagement ring: a (huge!) oval cut diamond solitaire sitting on a ring surrounded by even more diamonds along the band.

Biles and Owens went public with their romance in 2020. During an interview with Essence, Biles said the COVID-19 pandemic brought the pair closer together.

“We were a quarantine couple so we got to know each other on a deeper level,” she said in the June 2021 interview. “It was like, if we can last through quarantine and seeing each other every day and kind of being stuck with each other in the house, then we can last through anything, and I think that’s why our bond is so strong.”

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File

Owens also helped Biles through a rough 2021 after she withdrew from a number of the competitions in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, citing mental and emotional stress.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” she said to Hoda Kotb of Today at the time. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time and we’ll see.”

Now, the happy couple clearly has brighter days ahead as they start to plan their wedding. We wish them all the best!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.