2 dead, 70,000 evacuated as extreme wind gusts fuel Los Angeles-area wildfires

At least 70,000 people have evacuated as wind-fueled wildfires in Southern California continue to rage.

Officials said on Wednesday that at least two people were killed and more than 1,000 structures have burned in the fires.

The largest of the fires is the Palisades Fire, which has grown to about 12,000 acres in the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

"Winds gusts up to 60 MPH are expected to continue through Thursday, potentially aiding in further fire activity and suppression efforts," Cal Fire said in an advisory.

The fire, which is now considered the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history, is 0% contained.

A spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris said her Los Angeles house was under evacuation orders, but no one was home when the fire broke out on Tuesday.

"As a proud daughter of California, I know the damage that wildfires have on our neighbors and communities. I also know that the impact is often felt long after the fire is contained. As we respond and as Californians recover, I will ensure that our administration is in constant contact with state and local officials," she said.

Ethan Swope/AP Flames rise as the Palisades Fire advances on homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Several notable celebrities also have homes in the area of the fires. Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and James Woods were all evacuated.

While most of them wait to find out if their homes survived, Woods said his home was destroyed.

"All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones. I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one," he said.

The fire also consumed the Palisades Charter High School, which has been used in multiple movies.

In northern Los Angeles County, officials were battling the Eaton Fire, which had consumed more than 10,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon. The Pasadena Unified School District closed on Wednesday as the wildfire continued to expand.

Overnight, a wildfire in Sylmar known as the Hurst Fire flared up and quickly consumed 500 acres within a matter of hours.

President Biden was in California for a planned trip when the fires started on Tuesday. He met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday and pledged the full support of the federal government.

"We're prepared to do anything and everything — as long as it takes," President Biden said.

The fires have put a halt to numerous events in Southern California.

An official with the Critics Choice Awards confirmed to Scripps News that the ceremony, originally scheduled for Jan. 12, has been postponed. The NHL also postponed the Los Angeles Kings’ game against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.