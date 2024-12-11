Multiple monarch butterfly populations likely will become extinct by 2080, officials warn

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pushing for added protections for the monarch butterfly after seeing a population decline of about 80%. The service announced a proposal to list the butterfly as threatened with risk of extinction under the Endangered Species Act.

The eastern monarchs have seen an 80% decline in the migratory population, while western monarchs have had a 95% decline since the 80s in migratory population.

The service puts the probability of extinction for eastern monarchs at 56% to 74% by 2080. Monarch populations in the West face an even greater chance of extinction at 99% by the year 2080. The Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting public comments on its proposal until March 12, 2025. The service will then determine whether to list the monarch butterfly.

RELATED STORY | Giraffes could soon end up on endangered species list

Officials say the loss and degradation of breeding, migratory and overwintering habitat; exposure to insecticides; and the effects of climate change have all contributed to the populations' decline.

Eastern monarchs typically winter in central Mexico and then set off on long migrations across North America as the weather warms. Western monarchs begin their winter journeys from coastal California before heading north.

RELATED STORY | They're here! First giant pandas from China in decades make their public debut in San Diego

Officials are proposing building 4,395 acres of critical habitat space for the western migratory monarch population in multiple California counties.

“The iconic monarch butterfly is cherished across North America, captivating children and adults throughout its fascinating lifecycle. Despite its fragility, it is remarkably resilient, like many things in nature when we just give them a chance,” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams. “Science shows that the monarch needs that chance, and this proposed listing invites and builds on unprecedented public participation in shaping monarch conservation efforts. Providing monarchs with enough milkweed and nectar plants, even in small areas, can help put them on the road to recovery. Working together, we can help make this extraordinary species a legacy for our children and generations to come.”