School starts soon: Tucson school supply giveaways and donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Summer is heating up and believe it or not, it's almost time for school. Many Southern Arizona school districts will be back in session in less than a month.

For some families, purchasing new school supplies can prove a financial burden. Whether you're in need of some assistance, or you're able to donate supplies, several school supply drives are beginning this month.

SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back : This free backpack giveaway is set to provide 750 backpacks stuffed with supplies to students in need. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friday, July 19 Pima County Fairgrounds | 11300 S. Houghton Rd. Begins at 10 a.m. and runs until supplies are gone Students must be present to receive a backpack

: This free backpack giveaway is set to provide 750 backpacks stuffed with supplies to students in need. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. TUSD IMPACT Tucson Family and Community Resource Fair: The event is open to TUSD students and families, and will feature free backpacks, free lunch, Starbucks pastries and drinks, water, snacks and entertainment, including a DJ and inflatables.

Saturday, July 27 Palo Verde High Magnet School | 1302 S. Avenida Vega 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Family and Community Resource Fair: The event is open to TUSD students and families, and will feature free backpacks, free lunch, Starbucks pastries and drinks, water, snacks and entertainment, including a DJ and inflatables.

SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVES & DONATIONS

Tucson Supplies Teachers : An annual supply drive put on by the local nonprofit Tucson Values Teachers , this is the largest supply drive in the region. TVT says since beginning the drive, it has given more than $1.3 million to help teachers offset the cost of buying supplies out-of-pocket. Teachers who register will have a chance to win $100 to spend at their choice of Jonathan’s Educational Resources, Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson, or ODP Business Solutions. Community members interested in donating can make contributions online at this link Teachers interested in registering to see the first link in this section Registration runs through Aug. 31

Salvation Army Back to School Backpack S.O.S. : Partnering with Fry's Food Stores for easy donation drop-offs, this annual drive collects backpacks and supplies, such as pencils, pens, crayons, notebooks and more for local students. More information on the S.O.S. webpage Drive runs through July 28

Aviva Children’s Services Back to School Drive : Aviva Children's Services runs an annual supply drive to provide backpacks and other supplies to Southern Arizona foster youth at the beginning of each school year. Donations accepted at Aviva Children's Services, 153 S. Plumer Ave. Visit Aviva Children's Services website for complete list of supplies wanted, and access to online registries



Stay tuned for more information on “Back to School” events and immunizations.