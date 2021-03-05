Sam’s Club membership deal: Join for $25 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While being a Sam’s Club member will already save you money on a variety of products, if you can find a deal on the Sam’s Club membership itself, you’ll be able to save even more. Every once in a while, you can find a Sam’s Club membership deal either directly from the store or from sites like Groupon, which is currently offering a great deal through May 31.

For a limited time, you can get 66% off a one-year Sam’s Club membership, making it just $25. When you grab this Sam’s Club membership deal, you’ll also receive $30 in Sam’s Club gift cards after using Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and Ship to Home services (you’ll receive one $10 gift card for using each of the services).

If you’re looking to get even more out of your Sam’s Club membership deal, you can also opt for a $35 Groupon deal that includes even more extras and is a $99.97 value. This deal includes everything in the $25 deal, plus a free Member’s Mark Take-n-Bake pizza and a free Member’s Mark 10-inch round cake.

AP Photo/Danny Johnston

The deals are valid for new Sam’s Club members only, and they will not apply to current members or to those renewing a membership. The Groupon deals are also not valid for those who were Sam’s Club members less than 6 months prior to March 1, 2021.

It is important to note that your membership will automatically renew after the first year is up, and you will be charged the current rate for the membership, not the deal price.

This means that after one year, you will be paying $45 for Club level membership and $100 for Plus-level membership.

There is a limit of one Sam’s Club membership deal per person, but you may buy one as a gift as well. The free offers will be delivered as Instant Savings, loaded onto your membership account within 72 hours of membership activation, so you may need to wait a few days for the bonus deals.

Adobe

If you’ve had a Sam’s Club membership in the past, you know all about the money you can save by shopping in bulk. If you’ll be purchasing the Sam’s Club membership deal from Groupon as a new customer, you may be surprised to find out how much the warehouse club has to offer.

While there are definitely things you can’t get anywhere else, like a 9-pound bucket of Oreo cookies and creme frosting, you can also save money on things you already buy at other grocery stores, like fruits and vegetables, breads, meat, cheese and snacks.

You’ll also be able to sample a variety of foods throughout your shopping experience, and there’s a cafe that sells everything from soda to pizza and ice cream.

Sam’s Club locations also have their own bakeries, where they sell fresh bread and desserts, including large cakes for weddings, showers, birthdays and other special events. Just look at this giant unicorn cake!

Sam's Club

Sam’s Club also has its own brand, Member’s Mark, and many of the items with this label will be cheaper than bigger name brands. Plus, the Sam’s Club brand offers some unique foods and items you can’t get anywhere else.

The store also sell tons of non-food items, like mattresses, televisions and clothing. And, of course, you’ll find plenty of oversized items, such as giant pool floats that fit several people, like this 18-foot airplane-shaped float with room for six people.

Will you be purchasing this Sam’s Club membership deal from Groupon and start shopping in bulk?

