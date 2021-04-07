Tucson man turns life around in the kitchen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Being in the kitchen was all new to 61-year-old Paris Minisee.

"I didn't have an interest really before coming here. I have cooked in the past, but nothing like this," said Minisee.

Minisee has learned everything about cooking throughGAP Ministries' Culinary Training Program. They train a group of people a few times each year. Before coming to GAP Ministries, Minisee spent four years in prison.

"I got involved in drugs when I was young. It's been on-and-off ever since," said Minisee.

After getting out in December 2020, Minisee was unsure about what lied ahead.

"I came to this program, not really knowing what to expect. It's actually given me a new lease on life," said Minisee.

Minisee hopes to use his new skills and cook for an organization that helps veterans, like himself.

"It's great to have a goal. A lot of times we don't fulfill our goals, but when we do, it's a huge, huge blessing," said GAP Ministries Culinary Training Program Executive Chef and Instructor, John Hohn.

Minisee can make his goal a reality now that he's earned a culinary certificate though GAP Ministries. It recognizes completion of their 10 week program.

"I know my son and grandson are coming to seeing their dad and grandpa graduate. It's an over-the-top feeling," said Minisee.