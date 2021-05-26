TUSD board approves wage hikes

Watch

The Tucson Unified School District governing board voted Tuesday night to approve wage hikes for a number of positions.
Posted at 9:47 PM, May 25, 2021
Teachers and counselors will see a boost in performance-based pay using the (301) Classroom Site Funds.

The board approved a salary adjustment start pay at 90% market value.

Also approved, the wage analysis of condense salary schedules, bus driver and Ex Ed TA salary increase, retiree pay, sub pay adjustments, and bus driver stipends.

The board was told increases are needed to make the TUSD competitive so it doesn't lose staff to neighboring districts.

