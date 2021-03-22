Tanque Verde Unified School District welcomes majority of its students back to campus

TANQUE VERDE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Classrooms at Tanque Verde Elementary School are cleaned, organized and spread out ahead of students' arrival on Monday.

"When we learned we'd be coming back five days, we gave all of our teachers and staff a workday so they could reset the classrooms," said Tanque Verde Elementary School Principal, Emma Batty.

For many students, Monday is the first time they will see their friends and teachers in-person since last March.

"We're so excited to have our students back on campus," said Batty.

Not all students will be returning. 397 of the 2,067 students in the district chose to continue learning from home. Tanque Verde Unified School District said those students will report to an online-only teacher and class.

That way, students learning alone have the ability to get the full attention of someone who is just committed to that online group," said Batty.

For those coming back to campus, school will run much like it did before. Students will be in class Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Batty said there will be high expectations for everyone.

"There are periods of time when teachers are cleaning in between. We keep our doors open, the front and the back door, to our classrooms. Students eat snack and lunch outside. We're adding additional shade structures and tables. As frequently as possible, teachers are taking their classes outside for lessons and book studies, as well," said Batty.

TVUSD said 86% of their staff have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Parents are asked to monitor their child's health daily.