Marana Unified schools return to in-person learning Mar. 22

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District announced Friday all schools will return to a normal five days a week schedule of in-person learning.

With recent developed strategies for safer in-person learning, all MUSD schools will return to in-person learning March 22, according to a letter sent to families. Students and families will have the option to remain remote for those who prefer that model.

Below is the in-person learning structure for MUSD schools starting Mar. 22:



Pre-K through 8th grade students will return to a full five-days of in-person instruction.

PAL Preschool will return to its three-day format (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday) of in-person instruction.

MCAT High School students will also return to a full five-days of in-person instruction.

Marana High School and Mountain View High School, due to the limitations of the synchronous instructional model being implemented, these two sites will return to four days of in-person instruction (Monday-Thursday) with Fridays being reserved for remote learning activities to ensure time is available for teachers to support remote learners.

Below is the protocols based off recommendations for safer in-person learning settings:



Improved countywide health metrics and transmission rates

Effective layered mitigation strategies including continued mask wearing, physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, effective hygiene practices, and consistent cleaning and disinfecting protocols

Decreasing quarantine and isolation cases within our District

Continued support from Pima County Health Department for the District’s return to school plans

Effective, ongoing contact tracing and case investigation efforts

Continued success with parent and staff communication around COVID cases with our health services team, helping to minimize risk of exposure and spread

Continued low rates of transmission in our schools

I am fully aware of the change fatigue that exists throughout our District, and I know that some of the logistics surrounding this return pose larger impediments than others. However, I also know that we all want to have our students back full-time in a safe environment. Daniel Streeter, Ed.D. Superintendent

For more information about MUSD or MUSD's return plan, click here.