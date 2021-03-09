Marana Unified schools return to in-person learning Mar. 22

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Unified School District announced Friday all schools will return to a normal five days a week schedule of in-person learning.
With recent developed strategies for safer in-person learning, all MUSD schools will return to in-person learning March 22, according to a letter sent to families. Students and families will have the option to remain remote for those who prefer that model.
Below is the in-person learning structure for MUSD schools starting Mar. 22:
- Pre-K through 8th grade students will return to a full five-days of in-person instruction.
- PAL Preschool will return to its three-day format (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday) of in-person instruction.
- MCAT High School students will also return to a full five-days of in-person instruction.
- Marana High School and Mountain View High School, due to the limitations of the synchronous instructional model being implemented, these two sites will return to four days of in-person instruction (Monday-Thursday) with Fridays being reserved for remote learning activities to ensure time is available for teachers to support remote learners.
Below is the protocols based off recommendations for safer in-person learning settings:
- Improved countywide health metrics and transmission rates
- Effective layered mitigation strategies including continued mask wearing, physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, effective hygiene practices, and consistent cleaning and disinfecting protocols
- Decreasing quarantine and isolation cases within our District
- Continued support from Pima County Health Department for the District’s return to school plans
- Effective, ongoing contact tracing and case investigation efforts
- Continued success with parent and staff communication around COVID cases with our health services team, helping to minimize risk of exposure and spread
- Continued low rates of transmission in our schools
I am fully aware of the change fatigue that exists throughout our District, and I know that some of the logistics surrounding this return pose larger impediments than others. However, I also know that we all want to have our students back full-time in a safe environment.
Daniel Streeter, Ed.D. Superintendent
For more information about MUSD or MUSD's return plan, click here.