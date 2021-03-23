Map: In-person count at each TUSD school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified is the only Southern Arizona district to not move to hybrid learning. Until now -- one year later.

The district has 85 schools and around 40,000 students.

On average, about half returned to campus. But some schools have significantly more than half.

Collier Elementary and Borman K-8 sit at 73 percent.

13 elementary and K-8 schools range between 60% and 70%.

On the flip side, of the nearly dozen middle schools, all fall below half, ranging between 30% and 40%.

At the high schools, the number of students returning to campus ranges from 55% to 21%.

Innovation Tech, Sabino and Santa Rita High school top the list.

Rincon and University High, two schools that share a campus, have around a quarter of students in hybrid mode.

And about five high schools had good percentage of students who didn't make a choice.

The district said last week that a decision would be made for them. They would stay remote.