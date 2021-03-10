How many TUSD students will return to campus?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students and staff in Tucson Unified are less than two weeks away from in-person learning at all its schools.

It's the only Southern Arizona district to not go hybrid during the pandemic.

Schools are preparing for students' return to campus.

The question is how many plan to do that?

The superintendent gave the answer in Tuesday's Governing Board meeting.

Most of TUSD parents made their choice online for their kids to remain remote or return to campus.

And the survey says --

"Right now -- it looks like we're headed towards a 50-50 split or close to it," said Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo.

42% selected in-person full time instruction at the elementary schools and hybrid at the middle and high schools. 47% will remain remote only.

Teachers can no longer do remote only instruction without offering live in-person instruction as well.

That leaves 11% of families who haven't decided yet.

The district extended the deadline to March 10, but if no choice is made by families the district will make that decision for them.

"We are still defaulting to remote in terms of families we're not going to be able to get a hold of but our campus has been diligent in following up with families," said Trujillo.

So, at this point more than 17,000 students will be returning to TUSD campuses while teachers and staff prepare to open the classroom doors for them.

The district said it's also working on improving air quality where needed -- at schools.