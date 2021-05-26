Amphitheater Public Schools hire teachers to support struggling students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Superintendent of Amphitheater Public Schools, Todd Jaeger, is thinking ahead to the Fall.

"We're re-purposing some of our staff to meet the needs of our kids," said Jaeger.

Amphitheater assessed each student in the district to find out where they stand academically after a year of online learning. The tests showed that some have fallen behind and need additional help.

"We have several new positions opening in our districts designed to help students whose learning has been negatively impacted by the pandemic," said Jaeger.

The district will call the new staff "pandemic intervention teachers." The teachers will work with struggling students and support them in getting back on track.

"By targeting specific staff members who are already a part of the district and already know the students, we feel like we can do a great service to the kids," said Jaeger.

Jaeger adds that many students actually succeeded in online learning, which is why they will continue to offer the option in the 2021-2022 school year.

"We're approaching things on very individualized basis to make sure kids get exactly what they need," said Jaeger.