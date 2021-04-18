Wedding bells return at one Tucson venue

TUCSON, Ariz. — Weddings are a defining moment in anyone’s life and for so many its been on hold by the pandemic.

“It really shattered a lot of people's plans for 2020," said David Lazarus, owner of Historic Bates Mansion.

At Historic Bates Mansion over the course of the pandemic, about 70 events were put on hold.

Now, owners and newlyweds themselves, David and Allie Lazarus, are ready to help Tucsonans celebrate.

“We're ready for you,” said Allie Lazarus.

They want to do it safely.

“We want to provide a safe, and most importantly, and inviting atmosphere so you can share your memories with the ones you love,” said David Lazarus.

The couple took over operations in January. While many events were on hold, they say it gave them time to implement new safety policies.

“We've partnered with a local company called the disinfection act, and they sprayed botanical non-toxic disinfectant, we do the air as well as all the surfaces in the building before and after we've adjusted our occupancy, we've switched from buffet catering to plated service with servers,” said David Lazarus.

It’s also given them time to revitalize the venue.