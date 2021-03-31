Tucson non-profit looks to help struggling charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The West has been operating in Tucson for 52 years but have never had a year like this.

"This is the first time we had to take a hiatus and take break," Ann Pickering, incoming president of The West said. "We were closed about 6 months in this last year."

Temporarily closing their doors resulted in profits falling by 46 percent. The profits they make go to charities in Tucson that benefit women and children. Typically, they deliver eight grants, but this year they are only able to give out four.

"These charities are also having a tough year," Pickering said. "They need us more than ever and that's why we need people to come in and shop."

The West sells supplies for needlework, cards from local artists, gifts for all ages, and more.

As more people get vaccinated, they hope more customers begin to return. Pickering also said a challenge during the pandemic is getting volunteers back.

"Because we are a volunteer organization, we need workers," Pickering said.

The West is located in the River Center and you can find more information on their website here.