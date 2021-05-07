The Loft Cinema reopens for indoor screenings after year-long closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The smell of freshly popped popcorn is back at one of Tucson's oldest cinemas.

"I'm really excited to see the world get back into the habit of going to movies. It's been a century-long recreational activity in the world. It just basically stopped," The Loft Cinema program director, Jeff Yanc.

The Loft Cinema shut its doors over a year ago. They are a small theatre that focuses on films not just from Hollywood, but all over the world.

"We were forced to be creative and come up with new ideas for things in terms of showing movies in different ways," said Yanc.

During the pandemic, they opened an outdoor theatre and even allowed guests to stream movies online.

"It's not quite the same as being in a room and having a non-distracted viewing experience," said Yanc.

That experience is now back. Starting Friday, May 7, The Loft will open its indoor theatre for two showings a day.

"Safety was always the number one concern for us reopening, both for the public and for our staff and volunteers. We want to make sure that our physical space was very safe," said Yanc.

The Loft will sell limited tickets to each show, but they hope to bring in more people to experience the magic of the movies in the near future.

"Everyone is just excited to get back to what we all love about showing movies, which is getting people into the theatre and sharing an experience," said Yanc.

To learn more about how to support The Loft, click here.