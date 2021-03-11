Renee's Organic Oven sticking with delivery and takeout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since 2005, Renee's Organic Oven has been serving up fresh pizza, pasta, and more for Tucson.

They had plans to expand last June, but the pandemic changed everything about their business.

"If we would not have received grants and loans, there's no way we could have done this." Renee Kreager said.

They put indoor dining on pause and focused on delivery and takeout during the pandemic.

Their customers have continued to support them throughout the entire time.

"We all love them and appreciate them and whether we ever met them before or there's somebody that we're used to seeing every single week," Renee said. "They are making this happen for us and all of these local businesses. It's very special."

Right now, they are focused on continuing to provide safe delivery and takeout options, but the goal is to get back to in-person dining on May 1st.

"I got into this business to be there for people and to enjoy providing service and seeing so much joy," Renee said. "I can't wait for that to happen again."

If you want to order, check out their menu here.