New restaurant opens its doors on Tucson's east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new restaurant has opened on Tucson's east side on Tanque Verde Road.

Zio Peppe is headed up by two popular chefs Devon Sanner and Matt Cable. Both chef's have a strong history in the local restaurant industry, and the restaurant features a mix of Italian and Sonoran flavors.

Right now, the restaurant is only offering take-out and delivery services. But with hopes to soon have outdoor dining with socially distanced seating. That will be announced in coming weeks.

The owners believe making local flavors the centerpiece of their menu---will bring in customers.

Chef and owner Devon Sanner said "I think this place is definitely distinguished by the local flavor focus. We are incorporating a lot of the flavors of Tucson city of gastronomy. Flavored to the Sonoran region, but we will also have comfort classics like fettuccine Alfredo and margarita pizza".

Zio Peppe is located at 6502 E Tanque Verde Road and is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.