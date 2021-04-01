New business opening at historic "Rincon Market"

TUCSON, Ariz. — The shelves are being stocked.

"We're, hopefully on the tail end of the crazy times," said Nathan Ares.

Ply wood and saw dust lay on the floor and the hum of new business is back at the historic Rincon Market, this time it's called 'Flora's Market Run.'

Ares, also own 'Prep and Pastry' and other businesses in Tucson.

He'is getting into the retail game at a place that's been around since the 1920s.

"The first phase is going to be the market, which is pretty much a full-scale grocery store."

The grocery store is expected to open its doors to customers next Friday.

The second phase, he said is familiar territory for ares: a restaurant and bar

"Before the pandemic we had about 220 employees."

As was the case for other business owners, the pandemic brought hard times.

Ares said his businesses lost a number of good employees, but he's hoping to rebound with this new venture.

"I think when the market's fully up and going and things come back to normal, whenever that is, I think we'll be up to about 300 employees."

He says the tone right now is optimistic for business in southern Arizona.

"The wheels are still turning for business in Tucson, especially in the restaurant world."

For Ares the plan is more than just moving groceries, it's willing his way out of the 'crazy times.'

"I think it's a great time to start a new business, well at least, I hope so."

The bar and restaurant are expected to open in about a month.