La Estrella Bakery opens third location on Grande Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A family-owned bakery that has served the Tucson community for decades, opened another location over the weekend.

La Estrella Bakery celebrated the grand opening of their third bakery spot Saturday, featuring Mariachi music and Danza Azteca. The bakery's manager says it's an opportunity to share with the community, by offering them a taste of what they have to offer.

The bakery offers a wide variety of baked goods, including traditional Mexican pastries, donuts, cookies, bread, tortillas and tamales.

Manager Isabel Montano said "We have three homes, so it's kind of nice because the communities are different but they are the same and we all went to same thing---we all struggled through COVID and I think it was the support and supporters like you guys that helped us and and remind people during the COVID that we are still here and we're open. I think that helped a lot of businesses, and I think this is just a reminder that local business is important and if we keep doing that---they will continue to exist."

Now that they have more space, La Estrella Bakery hopes to do more community events and launch partnerships and projects in the world of baking.

Below include the three locations:

