Groome Transportation to reopen Tucson location April 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Travelers in need of shuttle service between Tucson to Phoenix are in luck, Groome Transportation is reopening services of its Tucson location next month.

On Monday, Groome Transportation announced its Tucson location will reopen April 1, and will proceed with regular round-trips between Tucson and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to a news release from Groome. Upon reopening, Groome has implemented new protocols to assure safe travels for customers and employees.

“We’re very excited to reopen our Tucson operation,” said Vince Groome, the third-generation CEO of his family’s business. “Groome Transportation has been a part of the Tucson community for over 30 years when we operated as Arizona Shuttle and we look forward to welcoming back customers and employees in April. The new policies and procedures we’ve put in place will ensure we continue to provide the safest possible travel experience to and from the Phoenix airport.”

Below include the new protocols:



Fogging vehicles after every use with a leading-edge electrostatic sprayer and a high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant which is effective against coronaviruses.

Making EPA-approved cleaning supplies available to drivers for regular wipe downs of high touch surfaces.

Implementing social distancing in vehicles by reducing the number of passengers permitted per vehicle and blocking certain seats.

Requiring all drivers to wear face masks.

Requiring all passengers wear face masks or appropriate face covering of their noses and mouths.

Facilitating a regular supply of fresh, filtered air into the vehicle.

Training all Groome employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about Groome or to schedule reservations, click here.