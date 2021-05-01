Despite obstacles, game store reopens in a new location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a year of obstacles, an underdog is coming out on top in Tucson.

A locally owned game store, Amazing Discoveries, is reopening Saturday morning but this time with a building of their own.

“The community has really come out and helped us a lot. We've been around for a long time. And I think I take advantage of our community and our, our customers and, you know, during this pandemic, we saw a lot of support from people. And I don't think we could have made it through this without it,” said Dustin Ochoa, owner.

The Ochoa's now own their own building— a silver lining to the year of obstacles they endured.

”We were shut down for almost two months. Luckily we have quite a bit of an online presence. So we're able to kind of get through the tough times,” he said.

The shutdown led to canceling gaming events and even digging into personal savings and relying on relief loans.

That's not all, the business was impacted by the Broadway Widening Project, according to the owner.

“That basically stopped all traffic in front of us at the beginning of the year,” said Ochoa.

Now not as impacted by both, employees are stocking the shelves with games and collectibles in preparation for this weekend’s grand opening events.

It's something Ochoa said he’s grateful for.

“We're all going to be doing different things and events to try and get people back out and kind of hopefully shopping again, I know a lot of people have gotten vaccinated and are feeling more comfortable. And so we're hoping to get people back out and kind of supporting local industry,” he said.

Grand opening events will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at their new location 238 S Tucson Blvd.