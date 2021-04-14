Arizona International Film Festival is back

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — After getting postponed twice in 2019, the Arizona International Film Festival is ready to go with a hybrid format.

The festival will have outdoor screenings at a number of venues across Tucson. You can find the full schedule and venue locations here.

This year there will also be 11 online panels that are all free to the public.

"There is something for everyone," Mia Schnaible, the Arizona International Film Festival Director of Marketing and Development, said.

Those looking to attend in-person will need to get tickets ahead of time. Ticket information can be found online here. Those looking for tickets to an online screening will have 72 hours to watch the movie online from when it is released.

"No matter where you are Tucson, Arizona, or worldwide you will be able to attend all the films this year," Schnaible said.

Another new event will be a treasure hunt with $1,000 in cash and prizes on Saturday, April 18th that will be awarded at the Lust for Gold screening at 7:30pm. The treasure hunt will be taking place from 10am to 4pm. For more information follow along on their social media here.

Schnaible is looking for everyone to finally be able to come together over films.

"Not only did it hit us hard financially; it hit us personally," Schnaible said. "We're because friends with the people that come to the screening room and to not be able to see our friends for a year was a little bit difficult too."