Tourism returns to the 'Town Too Tough to Die'

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tourism is making a comeback in Southern Arizona, especially in the 'Town Too Tough to Die.'

The famous gunfights are back and so are the crowds hoping to get a taste of the wild, wild west.

“Spring break came around and we were set back by the number of people who came out. I mean we had sold out shows three times a day," said Lee Mckechnae, owner of Old Tombstone Western Theme Park.

McKechnae said his businesses saw the busiest spring in 20 years of business.

Tourism wasn’t booming this time last year, the town was a ghost town for 30 to 45 days, according to Mayor Dusty Escapule.

“You could look down the street and see tumbleweeds rolling down on a Saturday morning,” said Mayor Escapule.

The Tombstone Chamber of Commerce said there were absolutely no visitors in April 2020, but this year there were 4,165 check-ins.

“It’s something encouraging to see this many people coming to our town, monies are being spent in our town and it’s just going to be a wonderful thing,” said David Bale, vice president.

While tourists continue to board the back of a stagecoach and see the true history of the southwest, Mayor Escapule says his town isn’t going anywhere.

“We have the motto, 'The Town Too Tough to Die,' and we are the town too tough to die,” said Mayor Escapule.

Tombstone is open to tourists seven days a week.

The Chamber of Commerce is selling limited edition coins to help them rebound from the closure, you can find more information, here.