City of Tucson hosting public safety career fair Saturday

Jobs available in Police, Fire and Public Safety Communications
Tucson Fire Department
The Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Police Department showed support to a fellow first responder Tuesday.
Posted at 3:13 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 18:13:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is hosting a career fair Saturday for those looking for a job in public safety.

The Tucson Convention Center is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday in the east side exhibit hall lobby, with free parking available in the east side garage.

According to a Tucson Police Department spokesperson, representatives from TPD, the Tucson Fire Department and the Public Safety Communications department will be at the event. They'll answer questions about the application process, hiring timelines and careers in public safety.

