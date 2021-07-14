Watch
Back-to-school event to give away 750 backpacks filled with supplies

Happy Toddler girl arriving home from school with a backpack
Happy Toddler girl arriving home from school
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 15:02:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A back-to-school event is being held at Kino Sports Main Complex (2500 E Ajo Way) on July 19.

The Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorney team is hosting a free contactless drive-thru backpack giveaway. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot south of E. Milber Street.

The company says 750 bags stuffed with school supplies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Even though our local economies are slowly recovering, we know that many Tucson families are still financially struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, our team hopes to help offset some of the typical back-to-school expenses by giving school-aged students needed tools to help them succeed in the 2021-2022 school year. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to help students in Tucson experience a school year full of accomplishments and personal victories,” said attorney Kevin Rowe.

For more information, contact Lerner and Rowe Gives Back at 520-977-1900.

