Possible HAZMAT spill at Northwest Hospital

TUCSON, AZ-- — UPDATE 9:41 P.M.

Northwest Fire said there are no evacuation orders in effect right now, but are still asking people to avoid the area.

UPDATE 9:28 P.M.

Northwest Fire said crews are investigating an odor in an unoccupied area near an ambulance bay.

ORIGINAL STORY

Northwest Fire is investigating a possible HAZMAT situation at a Northwest Hospital. They are asking people to avoid the area around La Cholla and Orange Grove while they are on scene and investigating.

The department tweeted they are on scene and investigating at the hospital at La Cholla and Orange Grove.

Details are limited at this time.

