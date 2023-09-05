This portable clothes steamer is $101 off at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Are you tired of lugging out your ironing board every time you are faced with a few wrinkles? It might be time for you to level up your adulting game and buy a garment steamer. Garment steamers are a no-fuss alternative to traditional clothing irons, and even those who struggle with ironing (um, hi, guilty as charged!) can use a steamer with ease.

And, there is no better time than the present to get into the steamer game. Right now, you can get over $100 off the FEBFOXs garment steamer at Walmart.

All you have to do is add the product to your cart. No code or coupon is required.

There is a reason why celebrity stylists swear by garment steamers. They are less damaging to clothing and less cumbersome when it comes to travel and storage. Not to mention, they don’t require ironing boards (some of which can cost well over $100).

$18.99 (was $119.99) at Walmart

The 700w FEBFOXs Portable Garment Steamer is lightweight and perfect for travel, and can handle everything from delicate fabrics to heavy curtains. It comes with an auto-shutoff so you can have peace of mind if you didn’t remember to unplug it before leaving the house.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, but with a savings of $101, we expect that these steamers will sell fast, so move quickly if you want to enjoy this deal. This steamer is not available in stores, so you will have to purchase online.

Buy FEBFOXs Portable Garment Steamer at Walmart for $18.99 (was $119.99).

