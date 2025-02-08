Trudeau caught on hot mic: Trump serious about annexing Canada as the 51st state

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught on a hot microphone telling a group of business leaders that Trump is serious about annexing Canada and having it become the 51st state.

In the audio published by the CBC, Trudeau could be heard saying, "Mr. Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country and it is a real thing."

Canada is among a number of areas President Trump has openly mused about annexing. He has also expressed interest in having the U.S. own Greenland, the Panama Canal, and the Gaza Strip.

RELATED STORY | Proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico paused after countries agree to tougher border security measures

"Canada ceases to exist as a viable country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our cherished 51st state. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!” Trump had said prior to pausing tariffs.

But the U.S.-Canada relationship has changed since President Trump took office, as he signed an executive order to impose 25% tariffs on goods being imported into the U.S. Trudeau's government retaliated by issuing 25% tariffs of its own on certain items from the U.S.

At the last minute, just hours before the tariffs were set to begin, President Trump and Trudeau agreed to delay the implementation of tariffs by 30 days.

Trudeau said Canada was in the midst of updating its border security plan.

RELATED STORY | Trump proposes that the US 'take over the Gaza Strip'

"Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million," Trudeau said.

Even though Trump has cited the flow of fentanyl from Canada as a reason for the tariffs, officials say China is where the U.S. primarily gets the deadly drug. Trudeau has said that less than 1% of America's fentanyl comes from Canada.

In a January Ipsos poll, 80% of Canadians said they would vote against Canada becoming part of the U.S. If the U.S. offered full citizenship and converted Canadian currency into the American dollar, 30% of Canadians said they would vote in support.

Canada is the fourth-largest country by land, behind Russia, China and the U.S. It has a population of over 40 million people, larger than any U.S. state.