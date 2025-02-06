President Trump's buyout deadline of federal workers delayed by judge

A federal judge has paused President Donald Trump's buyout deadline, which would have given federal workers until Thursday to decide whether to resign and receive pay through September or stay in their position but risk possible layoffs.

The potential buyout affects more than two million federal workers, from food inspectors and health care workers at veterans' hospitals to TSA workers and scientists who test our water supply.

The Associated Press reported that the judge extended the deadline until Monday. It is possible the deadline will be extended again.

In issuing the pause, the judge did not rule on the actual legality of the buyout program, so it could still go into effect. That is something that will be revisited on Monday, during the next hearing on the case.

More than 40,000 people have already accepted the buyout, according to the White House.

But the American Federation of Government Employees urged federal employees not to take the offer, fearing many of the employees might not get paid.

Unions representing U.S. government employees filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the buyout, which they claim violates federal law.

"There is no congressional authorization for this and there's no congressional authorization to pay for people who are not working," said Elaine Kamarck, a government studies fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Part of the challenge workers face is whether they would make as much money in the private sector and would otherwise be willing to accept sharp changes in the work environment. The Trump administration wants more workers back in the office, with fewer opportunities to work from home.

The White House has estimated that 5% to 10% of the civilian federal workforce would ultimately take the offer. Some agencies, such as the U.S. Postal Service and some national security programs, have been exempt from the buyouts.

The administration also sent an email Wednesday warning federal employees of likely future downsizing through "restructurings, realignments and reductions."

A major downsize could have impacts across the U.S.: 80% of federal employees work outside of the Washington, D.C., area.