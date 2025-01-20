President Trump says US will 'flourish and be respected' under his leadership

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE ON SCRIPPS NEWS

President Donald Trump declared on Monday that the "golden age of America" would begin with his presidency.

The president made the statement during his inaugural address at the Capitol Rotunda.

"From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world," Trump said.

He spoke for about 30 minutes, addressing campaign promises including cracking down on illegal immigration.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to places from which they came," he said.

The president is expected to sign several executive orders related to immigration on Monday. He said one order would declare a national emergency at the southern border,

President Trump also pledged to address crime and roll back energy policies implemented by former President Joe Biden.

One of the biggest applause lines at Capital One Arena, where Trump's supporters were watching due to extreme cold in Washington, came when the president addressed a new policy on gender.

"As of today, it will be henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female," he said.

Trump also stated that he would rehire military members who were dismissed for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on a personal level, President Trump addresses the July assassination attempt.

"An assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then, and now, that my life was saved for a reason," he said. "I was saved by God to make America great again."

In many ways, Monday's inauguration ceremony was much more traditional than Biden's in 2021, which Trump did not attend.

All of the former living presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, showed up at the Capitol. Former President Joe Biden rode with Trump to the inauguration ceremony after having tea at the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris, who President Trump defeated in the November election, also attended the event.

Chip Somodevilla/AP From left, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former President Barack Obama, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Monday's ceremony featured numerous celebrities, including Carrie Underwood, who performed "America the Beautiful."