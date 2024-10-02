WATCH LIVE: Tim Walz and JD Vance go head-to-head in vice presidential debate

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are facing off in the "CBS News Vice Presidential Debate."

The debate, which will feature no studio audience, will last 90 minutes and have two four-minute commercial breaks.

Rules of the debate

The candidates selected certain aspects of the debate based on a coin flip: Vance chose to give his closing statement last, and Walz chose to stand at the leftmost podium on screen during the broadcast.

According to CBS News, Walz and Vance would be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water, but they were not allowed to bring any pre-written notes or props with them to the stage.

Each candidate gets two minutes to answer questions, two minutes to deliver rebuttals, and one minute for responses or follow-ups as granted.

Moderators are allowed to mute the candidates' microphones during the debate when it is not their turn to speak.

Closing statements will run for two minutes per candidate and there will be no opening statements.

