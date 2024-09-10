LIVE FACT-CHECK: The Harris-Trump presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are going head-to-head for the first time in the 90-minute "ABC News Presidential Debate."

Both candidates have agreed to a set of rules that includes muted microphones when it's not their turn to speak, and they also aren't allowed any pre-written notes or props onstage.

The "ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast" is airing on Scripps News as a team of journalists monitors for claims that are false, misleading or require more context.

CLAIM: Trump said, "We have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, mental institutions and insane asylums..."



According to immigration policy experts who spoke to PolitiFact, there is no evidence that these people are being released from prisons or mental institutions. When prompted to support this statement, the Trump campaign has reportedly referenced a 2022 story on the conservative website Breitbart.com — allegedly based on an anonymous source and a secret government report — and to articles about the migration of Cubans to the U.S. in the 1980s

CLAIM: Harris said, "Economists have said that that 'Trump's sales tax' would actually result for middle class families in about $4,000 more a year."



Harris’ figure about how much Trump’s proposed tariff hike will cost families comes from an analysis by the Center for American Progress Action Fund. The CAP Action Fund went through the goods the U.S. Census says we're projected to import in 2025, then calculated what the tariff on them would be and divided that by the number of American households. That figure was then adjusted for government estimates on how much middle-income households spend overall relative to other consumers. That said, the estimate is higher than those calculated by other research institutions and think tanks. The American Action Forum, a center-right think tank, has projected additional costs per household of $1,700 to $2,350 annually. And the Peterson Institute of International Economics, another Washington, D.C.-based think tank, projected that such tariffs would cost a middle-income household about $1,700 extra each year.

Additional reporting from our fact-checking partner PolitiFact.