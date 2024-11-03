Kamala Harris to appear on last SNL episode before election, reports

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear on the last episode of SNL before the 2024 presidential election, according to multiple reports.

Saturday night reporters confirmed that aides for the Democratic nominee said Air Force Two was actually headed to New York instead of a stop in Detroit. Earlier on Saturday the vice president held a campaign event in Charlotte, N.C. before departing north for New York.

According to the Associated Press, at least three people familiar with the matter confirmed the news, but said they were not authorized to speak on the show appearance publicly.

NBC's website for the show only confirmed tonight's guests would include host John Mulaney with musical guest Chappell Roan.

The New York Times reported that the vice president's appearance was scheduled as a surprise. It's unclear when any agreement to appear on the live broadcast was finalized.

Former President Donald Trump and current GOP nominee also appeared on the famous long-running U.S. sketch comedy show in 2015 where he delivered the opening monologue for that show eight years ago.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump at a rally.

At the time Trump said he was hosting the show because he "had nothing better to do."