Future of DOGE, federal layoffs hang in balance as Supreme Court rulings near

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to issue critical rulings that may determine the fate of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the future of President Donald Trump’s efforts to downsize the federal government.

Previously, lower courts, including district and appeals courts, have provided decisions on these matters. However, the highest court in the land is expected to announce at least temporary rulings soon, which could reverse or uphold those lower court decisions.

Among the key issues at stake are recently terminated diversity, equity, and inclusion grants within the Department of Education, as well as the legality of layoffs affecting thousands of probationary employees across six government agencies. The central question remains: Did Trump and his administration have the legal authority to implement these decisions?

The timing of the Supreme Court's pending rulings coincides with ongoing layoffs within the federal government. Earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the dismissal of approximately 10,000 employees across various health agencies. Meanwhile, other government departments have also begun offering buyouts to employees in an effort to streamline operations.

In addition to these legal challenges, questions arise regarding Elon Musk's future role within DOGE and the Trump administration. Musk has played an active part in government affairs. However, following a recent defeat in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race — where he invested millions to support the Republican-backed candidate — some speculate that his political influence may be dwindling.

President Trump discussed Musk's involvement, suggesting that a departure could be on the horizon.

“At some point he's going to be going back. He wants to,” Trump said, hinting that Musk may refocus on his business ventures. “But I'd keep him as long as I could keep him.”

Currently classified as a temporary government employee with a 130-day cap, Musk’s potential exit could come by the end of May, coinciding with the anticipated Supreme Court rulings.

As the legal landscape evolves, all eyes are on the Supreme Court to see how its decisions will shape the future of both DOGE and broader federal employment practices.

