Trump highlights Biden's 'garbage' comments by sitting in trash truck

Looking to capitalize off President Joe Biden's comments that suggested supporters of former President Donald Trump are garbage, Trump visited Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday and climbed into the passenger seat of a Trump-branded garbage truck.

The back and forth between Trump and Biden began on Sunday after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe kicked off a rally at Madison Square Garden with a joke that many have called racist. The Trump campaign attempted to distance itself from the comment by saying the joke does not represent the campaign's views.

"I don't know if you guys know this but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah, I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe said.

President Biden expressed his dismay at the joke on Tuesday.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been," President Biden said.

The White House later clarified that the president was not referring to Trump's supporters and that many were taking the comments out of context.

But the Trump campaign is looking to seize on President Biden's gaffe in the closing days of the presidential campaign.

"I think the comment made by both of them (President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris), because there are really two of them, about being garbage, maybe 250 million people, they shouldn't be talking," he said. "That is like the deplorable to Hillary (Clinton). I think this is worse, actually. For Joe Biden to make that comment, it's really a disgrace."

In 2016, Clinton said, "You could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables."

The Harris campaign attempted to distance itself from Biden's comments.

“I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for. You heard my speech last night," Harris said on Wednesday. "I believe the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not."

But Trump continued to try to tie Biden's comments to Harris later on Wednesday.

"My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can't lead America if you don't love Americans," he said. "It's true. You can't be president if you hate the American people, which I believe they do."