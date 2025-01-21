Trump administration deletes Biden's reproductive rights website hours after taking office

A government website created by the Biden administration outlining reproductive rights following the 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson has apparently been removed by the Trump administration within hours of President Donald Trump taking office.

Repoductiverights.gov was launched to provide resources for those seeking information on subjects such as birth control, abortion and reproductive health care.

"Reproductive health care, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of your health and well-being," the website stated last week. "While Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion remains legal in many states, and other reproductive health care services remain protected by law. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is committed to providing you with accurate and up-to-date information about access to and coverage of reproductive health care and resources. Our goal is to make sure you have appropriate information and support."

In the wake of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration said it would "increase outreach and public education efforts regarding access to reproductive health care services—including abortion—to ensure that Americans have access to reliable and accurate information about their rights and access to care."

RELATED STORY | Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, released from prison after pardon

President Trump's stance on abortion has wavered throughout the years, although he has largely given himself credit for overturning Roe v. Wade after appointing three conservatives to the Supreme Court in his first term.

He has also expressed support for in vitro fertilization rights, which were subject to scrutiny in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson. It is unclear, however, whether Trump would support a national law guaranteeing a right to IVF treatment nationwide. In 2024, Senate Republicans blocked proposed legislation that would have prohibited states from enacting bans on IVF treatment.

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson noted the uncertainty moving forward regarding reproductive rights.

“For Planned Parenthood and the communities we serve, today is a day of profound uncertainty and unwavering determination. Many are wrestling with anxiety about what the future holds. While we can't predict what the coming days, weeks, or months will bring, one thing remains certain: Planned Parenthood will hold firm, fighting relentlessly against every attempt to undermine or take away access to trusted, affordable, and essential sexual and reproductive health care," she said.

RELATED STORY | Trump signs executive order declaring a national emergency at the southern US border