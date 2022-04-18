Watch
Photo Galleries

The red rocks of Sedona are stunning and Absolutely Arizona

Sedona is surrounded by red-rock buttes, steep canyon walls and pine forests

The city of Sedona, Arizona is one of the state's premier tourism destinations. It's a city near Flagstaff that’s surrounded by red-rock buttes, steep canyon walls and pine forests. Sedona has a mild climate and is known for the vibrant arts community which is visible in the many shops and galleries that line the city streets. Surrounding the city there are multiple trails leading into Red Rock State Park, a perfect place for birding, hiking and picnicking.

RELATED: The naming of Sedona is as unique as the town surrounded by red rocks. That history has a strong connection to Tucson and KGUN 9, making it Absolutely Arizona.

2021_Sedona21.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona13.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB00241.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB00153.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB09995.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona3.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB09716.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB00036.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB09942-HDR.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB09958-HDR.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona16.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona1.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona10.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona14.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona15.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona7.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona5.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona9.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB00048.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB09671.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB09685.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB09684.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB09709.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
GWB09909.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury
2021_Sedona4.jpg
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The red rocks of Sedona are stunning and Absolutely Arizona

close-gallery
  • 2021_Sedona21.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona13.jpg
  • GWB00241.jpg
  • GWB00153.jpg
  • GWB09995.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona3.jpg
  • GWB09716.jpg
  • GWB00036.jpg
  • GWB09942-HDR.jpg
  • GWB09958-HDR.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona16.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona1.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona10.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona14.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona15.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona7.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona5.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona9.jpg
  • GWB00048.jpg
  • GWB09671.jpg
  • GWB09685.jpg
  • GWB09684.jpg
  • GWB09709.jpg
  • GWB09909.jpg
  • 2021_Sedona4.jpg

Share

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.Greg Bradbury
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next