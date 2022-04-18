The city of Sedona, Arizona is one of the state's premier tourism destinations. It's a city near Flagstaff that’s surrounded by red-rock buttes, steep canyon walls and pine forests. Sedona has a mild climate and is known for the vibrant arts community which is visible in the many shops and galleries that line the city streets. Surrounding the city there are multiple trails leading into Red Rock State Park, a perfect place for birding, hiking and picnicking.

Sedona is surrounded by red-rock buttes, steep canyon walls and pine forests

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.

Photo by: Greg Bradbury

The majestic red rock scenery around Sedona is unique in its beauty and grandeur.